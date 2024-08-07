Brothers Patrick and Malachy McKay from Dervock, Co Antrim, getting their five-year-old stallion ready for the Clydesdale Horse Society Show in Kilrea, Co Derry. \ Houston Green

The main attraction, the ever-popular Family Pony class, sponsored by the loyal Joyces’ Saddlery, Mullingar, is always thronged with family members, especially grandparents watching their grandchildren going through their drills.

Funding has been received from Horse Sport Ireland for the non-thoroughbred in-hand classes for three-year-old colts or geldings, and three-year-old filly classes, and these are expected to have strong entries.

The All Ireland T.I.H Hunter Broodmare Registered Champion owned by Hughie and Mary Murphy from Swinford, Mayo and shown by Hughie pictured with Samantha Fitzsimons from the Traditional Irish Horse Association and Paul Hayes from Horse Sport Ireland at The Ossory Show, Sunday 28th July 2024. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The ever-popular Introduction to Working Hunter Performance class has an additional prize for the highest-placed four-year-old and breeder.

In addition, there is also a similar prize in the Novice Working Hunter for the highest-placed five-year-old, and in the Open Working Hunter for the highest-placed six-year-old.

Speaking ahead of this year’s show head of the Tullamore Show horse section Lindsay Graham said: “We are indebted to Horse Sport Ireland for helping promote the performance of Irish horses. We would also like to acknowledge local loyal sponsors, especially the Glenwood Gold Medal Breeders Challenge for Mare and Foal.”

Crowd-pleaser

There will be numerous qualifiers for All-Ireland finals and the miniature jumping is always a great crowd-pleaser.

The show had a surprise horse entry with Tiger Roll in 2022, which drew the crowds. This year’s surprise guest of honour, rumoured to be a retired jockey and dancer, will help present prizes in the newly revamped presentation area. Entries will also be accepted on show day. Please note all equines should enter at gate six on arrival.