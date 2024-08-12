Reserve Champion Simmental in Tullamore went to the O Halloran family for their bull Bearna Dhearg Rolo ET pictured with Conor Maher, Iaian Green, judge, Willie, Mary and Robbie O Halloran

Champion Simmental Clonagh Hazel Eyes from Garret and Lyndsey Behan with judge Iain Green, Corskie, and society president William O'Halloran.

Eleven national titles were up for grabs at this year’s National Simmental Show in Tullamore.

A highly anticipated event in the Simmental calendar, the society’s 28th national show certainly lived up to expectations, with just over 120 pedigree Simmentals catalogued.

Taking care of proceedings in the Simmental ring was Iain Greene of the Corskie herd in the UK.

Mr Corskie found his senior female champion, overall female champion and overall Simmental champion in the form of Clonagh Hazel Eyes ET, a daughter of Kilbride Farm Dragoon and the great show cow Clonagh Darling Eyes, which herself claimed the national title two years in a row.

Exhibited by Garrett and Lyndsey Behan from Co Laois, this rising seven-year-old was shown with a beautiful heifer calf at foot.

She is no stranger to the show ring, having picked up numerous breed and interbreed championships over the years in a decorative show career.

Reserve title

Standing reserve overall Simmental champion was the day’s junior male champion and overall male champion Bearna-Dhearg Rolo ET, the property of William, Mary and Robbie O’ Halloran from Cahir, Co Tipperary.

This tremendous young bull, which just turned one year old, is a son of Saltire Impressive and the homebred cow Bearna-Dhearg Henrietta, which herself represented Ireland in the Miss Europe contest in the past.

Rolo has been setting the show scene alight in the south of Ireland this year, with a string of accolades already to his name.

The reserve overall female championship went the way of the reserve senior female champion Rathnashan Harriet ET, a daughter of Kilbride Farm Delboy and Curaheen Dancer.

This was another fantastic cow and calf outfit shown by breeder Nigel Hogan from Co Carlow, with the cow turning seven years old later this year.

Taking the reserve male championship was the senior male champion Coltfield Murry, a Rockytop Invader son, out of Coltfield Izzie, exhibited by Garrett and Lyndsey Behan. The junior stock bull at Clonagh turned three years old earlier this summer.

Standing next to him as the reserve senior male champion was his stable mate Clonagh Rock and Roll P, again for breeders Garrett and Lyndsey Behan.

This one is a May 2023-born son of Auroch Magnifico P and the homebred Clonagh La Bella Glam Posh.

Back in action

Breeder Nigel Hogan from Co Carlow was back in action when he was awarded the reserve junior male championship with Rathnashan Realbadman ET. This eight-month-old bull is a son of Mullyknock Gallant ET and Seafort Empress.

Both championship and reserve championship honours in the junior female section went the way of Garrett and Lyndsey Behan.

Jennalyn Rain Dancer took top spot for the duo, before her fellow class and stablemate Clonagh Rainbow Fi P was tapped forward as reserve.

Rain Dancer is a daughter of the herd’s senior stock bull Manor Park Hansome and Jennalyn Lipsy Posh ET, while Rainbow Fi P is a daughter of Auroch Magnifico P and Clonagh Gallant Girl.

Fergal Doherty from Co Donegal was awarded a red rosette with his six-month-old heifer calf Bighill Sweet Pie.

Sliabhview Realta stood top of the line in her class for Laois breeder Sean Lowry, with Peter and Marion O'Connell from Co Cork picking up a first-place ticket for Raceview Rosie V Kim.

The remaining four heifer classes went the way of Garrett and Lyndsey Behan, rounding off a fantastic day for the Laois breeders, who went home with eight first place rosettes in total.

In the remaining bull classes, first prize honours went to Tony O’Leary from Co Cork with Seaview Samson P, while Nigel Hogan added to his collection with Rathnashan Ring Master.

It must be said the quality of cattle on display in the Simmental ring was outstanding.

Many of these national champions will be destined for the society’s premier show and sale, which will take place in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 26 October.