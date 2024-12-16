Inismurray Usher ET, champion Charolais which sold for the top price of €6,900, exhibited by Paul, Niamh, Eugene, and Sinead Burke. / Tricia Kennedy

After a busy year of sales, the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society held their final cattle sale of the year at the showgrounds in Carrick on Shannon on Saturday, as their Elite show and sale of Charolais and Limousin took centre stage. Charolais dominated the entries, with 52 bulls and 14 heifers catalogued. Just 13 Limousin were on offer, consisting of 8 bulls and 5 heifers.

Mixed trade

Overall, trade was mixed, with 35 cattle exchanging hands. Bulls averaged €3,680, while the smaller offering of heifers averaged €2,440. Trade capped at €6,900 for the 14-month-old Inismurray Usher ET, exhibited by Paul Burke from Grange in Co Sligo. Judge Seamus McCann tapped Usher out as his champion Charolais in the pre-sale show, adding to his attractive set of indexes and pedigree.

A son of the popular Fiston and a Goldstar Echo bred cow, this stylish young bull displayed a massive terminal index of €184 and a below average calving figure of 4.1% on beef cows. Bids came fast and frequent for this single F94L carrier, as Auctioneer Francis McGowan dropped the hammer to a suckler farmer from Co Roscommon.

Newtown Ultimate

Leitrim breeder Stanley Richardson received the next highest price of €5,100 for his rising 14-month-old Limousin bull, Newtown Ultimate ET. Having been awarded the champion Limousin earlier that morning, Ultimate went to sale with a five-star replacement index of €144, which coincided with a four-star terminal index of €135 and a calving figure of just 2.8% on beef cows.

A son of Omer-Mn and a Wilodge Vantastic bred cow, this single Q204X carrier was knocked down to a herd in Co Mayo.

Newtown Ultimate ET, champion Limousin which sold for €5,100, shown by Mark Richardson. / Tricia Kennedy

Despite being short on stars, Ballym Ultimate attracted a bid of €4,500 from a herd based outside Ballyshannon in Co Donegal. Bred and exhibited by Louise Quinn from Co Offaly, this rising two-year-old son of Ballym Royal went to auction having picked up a red rosette that morning.

Local breeder James Mulrennan went away with €4,300 for Lisnanean Umpire. This soft fleshed son of Knockmoyle10 Loki ET displayed some real Charolais character, as well as a decorative page of stars, which included a terminal index of €156 and a five-star dairy beef index of €120. Snapping up this single F94L carrier was a suckler herd based in Co Galway.

Charolais heifers

Leading the heifer trade at €4,000 was the reserve champion Charolais, Uristeen Uni, the property of Richard Brennan from Co Sligo. This four-star replacement heifer is a daughter of Ocean and the Drumcullen JJ daughter, Macmelvin Nicki. A pedigree herd in Co Longford had the last call on this double F94L carrier.

Uristeen Uni, reserve champion Charolais which sold for €4,000, shown by Ciaran Calvey with Richard Brennan. / Tricia Kennedy

Gerard Regan from Co Roscommon claimed the female Charolais championship with Loughglynn Untouchable. Born in June 2023, this Bud Orpheus daughter went on to sell for €3,150.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.