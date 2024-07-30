Anna and Ellen Neenan, Ballyhaunis, first- and second-prizewinners in the young handlers section. / Chloe Goggins Photography

With a host of other shows and an All-Ireland final all happening on the same weekend, Crossmolina Show still held its own, with top-end beef cattle being brought out by breeders from across the west.

With additional commercial classes added to the itinerary, the show was also bolstered through hosting the Midland and Western Charolais Club classes this year, which saw Kieran Doddy and his September-born heifer Tubbernadur Osha ET come out on top.

Photographer Chloe Goggins was on hand catching some of the activity around the cattle rings on the day which can be viewed below.

Winners in the young stockperson competition at this year's Crossmolina Show. / Chloe Goggins Photography

Adrian Flatley leading Glanview Mayflower after her collection of the overall show champion title at this year's Crossmolina Show. / Chloe Goggins Photography

Eunan Boyce, Ballina, with Quignalegan Walter in one hand and the Conal Durkan Memorial Cup for champion Angus in the other. / Chloe Goggins Photography

Some of the Charolais entries as part of the club final classes hosted by Crossmolina this year. / Chloe Goggins Photography

Conor Boyce, Ballina, deep in concentration in the commercial cattle ring. / Chloe Goggins Photography

Nigel Wood, Crossmolina, first-prizewinner in the Midland and Western club classes with Aidan Houlihan, club representative, and David Magee, judge. / Chloe Goggins Photography

James Carr with his Belgian Blue-cross bull calf at this year's Crossmolina Show. / Chloe Goggins Photography

John Patterson with cattle stewards Alan Wood and Michael Gill, all Crossmolina, at this year's show. / Chloe Goggins Photography

Cattle steward Enda Callaghan prepping some of the prizes early in the morning. / Chloe Goggins Photography

Karl Kelly with Phil, winner of the baby beef class. / Chloe Goggins Photography