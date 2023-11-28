The Irish Hereford Breed Society in conjunction with Next Gen Herefords, North Leinster Hereford branch and Genetic Gems held a very successful Hereford event in GVM Tullamore on Friday and Saturday, 17 and 18 November.

This event which is in its third year was built on the massive success of the event from 2021 and 2022.

Next Gen youth competition

The weekend kicked off on Friday with the Next Gen Herefords youth competition, which saw 30 young handlers competing against each other.

This year, the committee made a change to the entry of the young handlers competition, whereby young handlers who placed first or second in the Hereford young handler class at Charleville, Arva and Trim shows were automatically through to the finals in Tullamore in either the junior, intermediate or senior category.

Junior young handlers

First: Aveen Curtin.

Second: Adrianna Egar.

Third: Daire O’Reilly.

Intermediate young handlers

First: Liam O’Reilly.

Second: Aine Heffernan.

Third: Conor O’Rourke.

Senior young handlers

First: Elisa Drumm.

Second: Paul Bohan.

Third: John O’Dwyer.

Breeder Mark Hyland and IHBS president John Boddy with the supreme female champion. \ Willie McElroy

National Hereford Calf Show 2023

The National Hereford Calf Show was held on Saturday in GVM Mart, Tullamore. The event was a great success with over 90 calves exhibited. Trevor Masterson judged the pedigree classes on the day, while the DBI class and the traditional commercial class were judged by John Canty.

Show champions

Supreme female champion: Mark Hyland, Hillockpoll 1 Holly, 2 December 2022, Normanton 1 Laertes, Hillockpoll 1 Ann.

Reserve supreme female champion: Michael O’Keeffe, Drominarigle 1 Diana 1087, 5 February 2023, Churchcrosspoll 1 Hurler, Drominarigle 1 Anna Belladonna 810 ET.

Moocall senior female champion: Mark Hyland, Hillockpoll 1 Holly, 2 December 2022, Normanton 1 Laertes, Hillockpoll 1 Ann.

Reserve senior female champion: Brian Duignan, Shancorpoll 1 Vanilla Rose, 17 September 2022, KKO, Shancorpoll 1 Naomi.

Allsure junior female champion: Michael O’Keeffe, Drominarigle 1 Diana 1087, 5 February 2023, Churchcrosspoll 1 Hurler, Drominarigle 1 Anna Belladonna 810 ET.

Reserve junior female champion: Michael Bird, Dunlever Elegant, 12 March 2023, Dunlever Winston, Dunlever Aileen.

Supreme male champion: Mary Pat Dineen, Dunworleypoll 1 Percy, 2 February 2023, Corlismorepoll 1 Henry 033, Ballymartle 1 Rhea 175.

Reserve supreme male champion: Tara Drumm, Crowenstown Hanley, 17 March 2023, Conmelvin Ollie, Crowenstown Arethusa Ivy.

Herdwatch senior male champion: EandR Jones, Keenagh Titanium, 4 December 2023, Hollowpoint Broker, Cill Cormaic Lacey.

Reserve senior male champion: Phil and Catherine Smyth, Ardmulchan Upside Down, 2 September 2022, Ballinveney Tiger, Ardmulchan Clover 500.

Dectomax junior male champion: Mary Pat Dineen, Dunworleypoll 1 Percy, 2 February 2023, Corlismorepoll 1 Henry 033, Ballymartle 1 Rhea 175.

Reserve junior male champion: Tara Drumm, Crowenstown Hanley, 17 March 2023, Conmelvin Ollie, Crowenstown Arethusa Ivy.