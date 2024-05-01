Who’ll snare the beautiful Mount Juliet estate in Co Kilkenny, The Dealer wondered this week?

The famous 500ac golf resort on the banks of the Nore and King rivers – which hosted the Irish Open in times past – is a real trophy property and one sure to attract a stellar field of potential purchasers.

All eyes will look to Coolmore, of course, and its billionaire kingpin John Magnier. He already owns one grand hotel in the form of the Cashel Palace.

Coolmore’s property interests in Tipperary alone extend to over 10,000ac – and that does not include the disputed Barne Estate in Clonmel.

The bloodstock business has also ventured into Kilkenny of late, when snapping up the 535ac Kilree Estate in Danesfort for close to €7.75m.

Although Magnier’s penchant for the small ball is well-known, whether he is willing to pay €45m for one of the country’s top tracts is the big imponderable.

If Magnier was to sit out this particular sale, who else might make the running?

Does Jim Bergin or Siobhán Talbot of the Glanbia/Tirlán stable have any interest in golf?

Now that they’re finished with the local creamery, they surely have time for the odd game – and you might as well own the club as pay membership.

Going away from the sector, I heard Conor McGregor was looking at taking on the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan, which is up for sale for €35m. Could he be a potential bidder if he’s in the market for a hotel?