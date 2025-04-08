Brigades from Belturbet and Killeshandra stations were mobilised and the fire at the farm was brought under control at 3.31pm. / Philip Doyle

Gardaí and fire services dealt with a fire at a Cavan pig farm on Sunday 6 April.

Emergency services attended the fire, which occurred on a farm near Ballyconnell at around 2pm on Sunday.

The East Regional Control Centre (ERCC) received a call to report smoke coming from a pig farm outside the town at 2.14pm and a fire brigade crew arrived at the scene at 2.32pm.

Brigades from Belturbet and Killeshandra stations were also mobilised to the incident and the fire at the farm was brought under control at 3.31pm.

“Ballyconnell brigade returned to their fire station and after cleaning and servicing all operational equipment used during the incident, they closed down the incident with ERCC and left the station at [5.51pm],” Cavan County Fire Services acting chief fire officer Michael Doyle told the Irish Farmers Journal.

