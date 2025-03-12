The Department operates a confidential animal welfare helpline through which members of the public can report incidents of animal cruelty or neglect for investigation. \ Barry Cronin

The Department of Agriculture is investigating alleged animal welfare violations on Irish pig farms.

It comes after the National Animal Rights Association (NARA) and Animal Rebellion Ireland (ARI) held a press conference on Wednesday regarding pig welfare on Irish pig farms.

NARA and ARI claim to have obtained undercover video footage of breaches of animal welfare rules on four pig farms in Co Cavan.

A spokesperson for the Department said that although it cannot comment on individual investigations, it is policy to investigate all allegations of illegal or criminal behaviour and to pursue legal action where appropriate.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine takes its responsibilities for protecting animal welfare most seriously and strongly condemns any cruelty or mistreatment of animals. If breaches of animal welfare legislation are identified on any farm, the Department will investigate them and will take action if breaches are found.”

The press conference comes after a similar event held in 2024 by NARA, which claimed that animal welfare issues were taking place at two pig farms in the north of the country. The Department is continuing to investigate these allegations.

NARA and ARI claim that the latest footage shows animal cruelty in terms of untreated wounded and injuries to animals, improper disposal of both dead pigs and what appears to be veterinary medicines. They have also called for a complete ban on the use of sow stalls, farrowing crates and pens.

NARA spokesperson Laura Broxson said that association is calling for the end of the entire Irish pig industry.

Read more

Ever-tightening EU pig and poultry rules ‘unsustainable’ at farm level - IFA

Scandals that shook farming: beef blockade, foot and mouth and Irish sugar

Piggery goes to the market