In this week’s Farming News podcast, the Irish Farmers Journal news team brings you the latest on the effects months of inclement weather are having on fodder, slurry and tillage field work.
We hear what Minister Simon Harris has had to say on key farming issues after he succeeded current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as leader of Fine Gael.
The latest calf export trends, plans to form a new farm advocacy group to combat anti-farmer rhetoric and Teagasc findings on maintaining stocking rates while reducing chemical fertiliser are also discussed.
