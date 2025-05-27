Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds to their regional veterinary office. \ Ramona Farrelly

Biosecurity regulations for poultry which were introduced in December 2024 due to the risk of avian influenza are set to be lifted.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced the bird flu measures will be revoked with effect from Saturday 31 May.

Some of the biosecurity regulations that were mandatory for flock owners included only allowing essential personnel access to the birds; regular disinfection of hard surfaces such as paths; and strict monitoring for the disease.

In addition, the poultry housing order which was in place from February was lifted in early May.

Minister Heydon said that bird flu risk is much lower in the summer months than the cold winter months.

“It is appropriate now to lift the regulations which had made strict biosecurity measures compulsory to protect Irish poultry.

“These biosecurity actions are still best practice and I strongly advise anyone with poultry, whether a large farm or a few backyard hens, to continue to implement them."

Recommendations

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds to their regional veterinary office.

If outside business hours, people can contact the national disease emergency hotline on 01-492 8026 or use the Department’s Avian Check App.

“There is still a risk and avian influenza is expected to remain a threat to the Irish poultry sector throughout the year,” added Minister Heydon.

“Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks, and must be practised year-round.

“I want to praise the huge efforts which have been made across the poultry sector to protect our poultry industry from avian influenza and the serious consequences of an outbreak.”

