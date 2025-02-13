“Bring them indoors for their own safety and their own protection," Dr Ryan. \ Claire-Jeanne Nash

The head of national disease control at the Department of Agriculture has warned that there could be “severe consequences” to the Irish food industry if there is an outbreak of bird flu.

It comes after the Department announced that a strict compulsory housing order for all poultry and captive birds will come into effect from Monday 17 February.

Dr Eoin Ryan, who was speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, said that this is something to take very seriously, as there is an elevated risk of bird flu at the moment.

“We want to protect poultry and captive birds from the risk that they may contract bird flu from contact with wild birds that might be infected,” he said.

“An outbreak of bird flu could have really severe consequences, obviously for the poultry involved, also for poultry farmers and the industry here.”

Dr Ryan also said that there is no food safety risk in relation to avian influenza from properly cooked eggs or poultry, including things such as pheasant.

Since early December, there have been five detections of avian influenza infection in wild birds in Ireland.

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds to their regional veterinary office or, if outside business hours, to contact the national disease emergency hotline on 01-492 8026.

“All birds are at risk from this, even if you have a few hens outside and you get a few eggs from them, it’s really important to protect them and be aware that they are at risk,” added Dr Ryan.

“Bring them indoors for their own safety and their own protection.”

