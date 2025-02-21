The Minister reiterated that biosecurity is the most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks. \ Ramona Farrelly

Minister of Agriculture Martin Heydon has said that poultry farmers are right to be concerned about bird flu.

It comes after samples taken from a poultry flock in Monaghan on Thursday have tested negative for avian influenza. However, there was a positive preliminary test for bird flu at a farm in Co Tyrone last weekend.

In addition, a housing order, introduced on Monday 17 February, has required poultry and captive birds to be housed and prohibits gatherings of birds, in order to protect them.

Minister Heydon said that this is a timely reminder of the need to take every possible step to protect our poultry.

“Poultry farmers across the country are rightly concerned about the threat of avian influenza,” he said.

“I want to thank all involved in responding so effectively to this incident, including the farmer who reported it, the veterinary practitioner who notified it, and Department officials in the Regional Veterinary Office and in the laboratories.”

Biosecurity

Since early December, there have been six detections of avian influenza infection in wild birds in Ireland.

The first happened in Co Galway in early December. Since then, there have been detections in Co Dublin, Co Donegal, Co Westmeath, Co Wexford, and the latest occurred in Co Wicklow in mid-February.

The minister reiterated that biosecurity is the most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks.

“All those who have poultry or kept birds must take strict precautions and exercise the highest standards of biosecurity to protect your flocks from the threat of avian influenza, and to protect the poultry sector in Ireland,” added Heydon.

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds to their Regional Veterinary Office or, if outside business hours, to contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline on 01 492 8026.

Read more

Negative test for bird flu on Monaghan farm

Bird flu found at Tyrone poultry unit

Poultry housing order an 'important step' - IFA