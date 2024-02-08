The house is in need of renovation.

Quinn Property has an interesting 43ac residential farm going for online auction in a month's time.

Situated at Monbeg, Enniscorthy, it’s in the heart of some of Wexford's most productive agricultural lands.

The property, 13km from both Enniscorthy and Bunclody, is sure to come on the radar of any farmer on the lookout for ground to ease any pressure on nitrates stocking rates.

Within this offering there are options for farmers looking to expand their operations and anyone with their eye on sourcing a rural renovation project is likely to be tempted by this property too.

Offered in its entirety or in three lots, the online auction takes place at noon on Friday 8 March.

Lots

Starting with lot 1, 0.75 acres with a derelict two-storey farmhouse and farm buildings. Located at the entrance, the dwelling extends to just over 1,000sq ft and it hasn’t been lived in for a number of years.

It has oil-fired central heating, a private water supply and electricity, although this requires reconnection.

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen, sitting room and two bedrooms, while on the first floor, there is a bathroom and two more bedrooms.

There’s no question that it needs a bit of work, but the vacant property refurbishment grant could go a long way in helping.

Just over 1km from the village of Ballindaggin and 5km from the N80 at Ballycarney, it has the makings of a future family home.

The smallest lot on offer, it is also the busiest. Along with the house, there is an array of outbuildings that could be open to a range of future options.

Milking parlour

The largest structure of these is a three-bay round-roof shed with lean-to to the rear of this lot. Among the other outbuildings are a milking parlour, a pair of stone-built sheds - one of which has a loft - another lofted shed and a haybarn.

With all these structures in the mix, lot 1 could prove a very useful purchase for someone looking to develop a residence and their own business.

It’s keenly priced too at €50,000 and while the land is likely to achieve a higher overall price, lot 1 could be the surprise package here.

Lot 2 backs on to the house and yard area and comprises of circa 27.2ac. As a whole, it forms a U-shape around neighbouring land.

Across the road, the balance of the land, c15ac, is contained in lot 3.

The land is all classed as excellent land suitable for any enterprise. It’s guided in the region of €12,000 to €15,000/ac and is currently all in grass, with a small area of lot 3 in forestry.

In pictures

Lot 1.

Lot 2.