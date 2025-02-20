It’s been a busy start to the year on the land-leasing front in the northeast for Fee and Associates. They have completed leases on some farms and currently they have a range of farms that are new to the leasing market across the region. Available for five to 10 years, the properties provide a good opportunity for a young farmer wishing to get a foothold in the sector, or for an existing farm to increase its land base.

First up is a circa 50ac farm at Drumskelt, Newbliss, Co Monaghan. It’s available for either a seven- or 10-year let and there are no entitlements included. In permanent pasture and on elevated lands, it is laid out in a number of fields. A local road splits the property in two, with an even amount of land on either side of the road.

There is also a yard included, which contains a three-bay, double-sided slatted shed, holding pen and covered cattle crush and holding facilities.

Staying in Co Monaghan, the next farm is a 55ac holding, which comes with entitlements and is available for a 10-year lease. The land at Mahon, Latton, Castleblayney, has is in good order, is well fenced and has mains water. It’s laid out in a number of divisions and is currently in permanent pasture.

The yard might prove extra tempting, with plenty of slurry storage readily available in the form of a four-bay, double-slatted shed and a four-bay, single-sided slatted shed. There is also a silage pit, a cattle crush and handling facilities.

The third Co Monaghan farm on the books is a 73ac property that is on the leasing market for a five- to seven-year lease and comes with entitlements. Accessibility is an asset here, as the land has access onto or is close to the R190 road between Ballybay and Cootehill. A grassland farm suitable for cutting and grazing the land as a group water scheme connection and has mains water on part. It is available in its entirety or a number of lots ranging from 31ac to 3ac. The largest of these is at Cormeen and includes a large slatted shed and a pair of silage pits. The other lots are in the townlands of Mountian Lodge Demense, Tattybrack and Mahon.

Cavan

Crossing the border into Cavan, there is a 40ac farm going for a seven-year lease at Drumnatrade, Kill.

The property presents itself in excellent condition, with the majority of the farm being well fenced and serviced by mains water. Again, there’s a yard with slurry storage in the form of a pair of slatted sheds, with accommodation for 60 cattle. There are also cattle-handling facilities and a crush. A public road splits the land with roughly two thirds of it on the same side as the yard. In permanent pasture, the land is elevated and laid out in a number of divisions.

Staying within the Breffni county, there is a smaller holding of circa 12.4ac available near Shercock. This grass land farm is all in grass and available for a five-year term.