Wind energy met 32% of electricity demand over the first 11 months of 2024.

Ireland’s weak electricity grid continues to result in significant levels of renewable electricity being lost.

Over the first 10 months of the year, 14% of wind energy production was wasted because of record levels of constraints on the electricity grid.

According to Wind Energy Ireland, this is partly because the electricity grid is not strong enough to carry it.

When this happens, wind farms are instructed to reduce the amount of power they produce or shut down completely.

2024 figures

Commenting, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland Noel Cunniffe said: “When our wind and solar farms are generating electricity, we need a strong grid to ensure we can use it, and we need long-duration energy storage so we can save the excess renewable energy for when we need it.”

