The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), with Bord Gáis Energy, has launched Solar In Action, a series of on-farm events showcasing rooftop solar installations on working farms nationwide.

Farmers attending will hear from those who have already installed rooftop solar, learning about their experience, costs, benefits and practical insights into how it’s working on their farms.

The free event series also highlights the support available to farmers through the TAMS 3 Solar Capital Investment Scheme, which offers grant aid of up to 60% for eligible rooftop solar installations.

“Solar In Action shows the real, practical steps farms can take to cut costs and carbon,” he said.

“These are working farms, already producing their clean energy with IFA-Bord Gáis Energy rooftop systems, and the TAMS grant makes it even more accessible.”

Solar panels

Events will take place throughout the summer, with more dates and locations to be announced in the coming weeks.

Bord Gáis Energy said that solar panels can help farmers to reduce energy costs by saving up to €200,000 across the lifetime of a typical installation.

John Cussen from Bord Gáis Energy added that while the farmer is saving money, they are also supporting the long-term sustainability of their farm.

“The Solar In Action roadshow gives farmers the chance to see the technology in action, hear from others already seeing the benefits and speak with experts about how solar could work for their own farm.

“With strong demand across the agriculture sector, solar is the smart, future-focused choice for farms of all types and sizes.”

Upcoming events

10 June - 8pm - Ronald and Brian Shorten, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Eircode: P85 TF83.

12 June - 7pm - Bertie and Brian Roche, Kilmora Farm, Kylemore Abbey, Loughrea, Co Galway. Eircode: H62 AP84.

18 June - 7.30pm - Pat Carroll, Garrandee, New Inn, Cashel, Co Tipperary. Eircode: E25 E045.

25 June - 7.30pm - Tom Lane and Andrew Dundas, Quinpool, Parteen, Co Clare. Eircode: V94 YC6A.

9 July - 7pm - Andrew and Daniel McHugh, Brianstown House, Co Longford. Eircode: N39 X3T9.

14 July - 8pm - Paul Kehoe, Glasscarrig, Ballygarrett, Gorey, Co Wexford. Eircode: Y25 X375.

