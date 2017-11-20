Sign in to your account
New bluetongue strain reported in France

By on
A single case of BTV-4 has been reported in France and new disease control measures have been put in place to guard against the risk of the disease spreading.
A single case of BTV-4 has been reported in France and new disease control measures have been put in place to guard against the risk of the disease spreading.

Place ad