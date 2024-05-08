The Dealer will be the first to admit that I’m looking forward to seeing what sort of stock comes out over the summer after all the mad money spent on cattle over the last few months.

I was surprised when scrolling online to see that Irish rugby star Caelan Doris has begun halter training his Hereford calves for the show season ahead. Will we see him at the Bonniconlon Show, I wonder, or will he make the trip north to Balmoral?

He might be looking to get a few shows under his belt early in the season before Andy Farrell comes knocking.

After all, luck is already on his side with Leinster’s win at the weekend.