I see that Kerry has managed to get someone to agree to buy the old Golden Vale HQ building in Charleville. Kerry no longer had use for the 27,000 square foot building after it moved office functions to Mexico and Malaysia in recent years.

The block was on the market for €750,000, but sources tell me it went for more than that.

My most recent visit to the iconic red brick office building was to check the form at last year’s milk price protest where none other than Kerry Co-op chair Denis Carroll was in attendance. Of course, he stepped down in December, around the same time Kerry plc put the building on the market.

While the sale has nothing to do with the processing facility across the road, it does mark another step away from its homeland for Kerry Group.