The Dealer sees a new face around the mart ring in Cahir Mart in Co Tipperary. Brian Murphy is the new mart manager.

He’s technically not a new face in Cork Marts, as he has been managing the mart farms in Midleton and Glanmire for the last 15 years.

He takes up the Cahir manager role after the previous manager Jonathan O’Sullivan has moved on to take up the position of CEO of Cork Marts.

In other news, Shanon Kinahan, formerly of this parish, has taken up a marketing role with Cork Marts. The Dealer wishes them all well in their new roles.