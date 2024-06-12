A similar tractor to the one that will be raffled. \ Philip Doyle

Like most farmers, I love tractors.

And what’s better than using tractors for a good cause?

Orla Neely and her husband, Mark, are raffling a Massey 135 in aid of Donegal Hospice, which has just been granted planning permission for a new extension.

The raffle will take place on 31 August in Kilmacrennan, alongside the annual Tawney Tractor Run and Family Barn Dance.

Tickets are available at Donegal Hospice or online at idonate.ie/raffle/tawneytractor.

A vintage tractor 135 Massey is sure to be in demand.