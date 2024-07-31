Get a chance at winning a Massey 135 while helping Donegal Hospice fund an extension.

The Dealer hears that the Neely family farm in Kilmacrenan, Co Donegal, is pulling out all stops in preparing for a tractor run and barn dance in aid of Donegal Hospice.

A Massey 135 is to be among the prizes to be raffled on the fundraising day, announced for Saturday 31 August.

Mark Neely has reportedly covered the county selling tickets in a true test of the Massey’s road-faring abilities.

The hospice was recently granted planning permission to add more rooms to accommodate families who want to spend time with their loved ones. Those interested in making a donation can find further details on social media.