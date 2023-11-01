The Dealer has had a weather eye on the Atlantic lately for many reasons and it was because of this that the imminent arrival of an interesting ship to these shores was noticed.

Back in April, the 40,000t Dynagreen unloaded woodchips from Brazil at Foynes which were then taken by truck to Bord na Móna’s Edenderry power plant to be burnt. Well, that same ship is due to arrive in Foynes on Friday 3 November and, according to The Dealer’s research, it has once again sailed the more than 7,000km from Brazil loaded with woodchip set to be driven across the country to be set on fire.