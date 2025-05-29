A declining New Zealand sheep flock has led to a Save our Sheep campaign from the Federated Farmers of New Zealand.

I see the Federated Farmers of New Zealand has launched a new campaign, SOS: Save Our Sheep, calling for urgent action to halt the collapse of the country’s sheep industry.

Numbers have plummeted from 70m sheep in 1982 to less than 25m today.

They say that almost a million sheep are disappearing every year and if the current pace continues there won’t be any sheep left in New Zealand within two decades.

Government policy has resulted in productive farmland being planted with pine trees to offset fossil fuel emissions, and that’s pushing sheep farmers off the land.

The numbers might be much larger than here but I think the struggles seem to be similar.