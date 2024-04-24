The Dealer hears that the ground is as hard as a rock on the site and come hell or high water (excuse the pun) Longford ploughing is going ahead this Sunday.

The wet weather has wreaked havoc with farming this spring and a few events have come a cropper too.

Longford Ploughing Association had planned for its annual ploughing match to take place on Sunday 24 March but had to postpone due to the wet conditions. The new date of Sunday 14 April also had to be postponed due to torrential rain.

The Dealer hears that the ground is as hard as a rock on the site and come hell or high water (excuse the pun) it’s going ahead this Sunday. This year’s event takes place on Paul Belton’s farm just outside Bunlahy in Co Longford.