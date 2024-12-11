In the last 80 years there has been no end of various competitions in Macra. Today we are stronger than ever with completions, the level of entrants that we are seeing far exceeds what we were getting pre-COVID.

The more that we talk with past members, the more we realise that we have to recapture the past.

The past is exceptionally important. So, for that reason, we are putting out an appeal to past Macra members.

If anyone has any old Macra national trophies gathering dust anywhere, we can offer it a good home. We currently have quite a few past trophies, but there are many that we don’t have.

Macra stock judging competition held at the Rally on the October bank holiday weekend.

We would love to have them together in one place so that we can make a record of them all and make them available to the wider Macra family.

If you have any of these trophies, we would love to get them back with the stories that go with them, these stories, like the trophies give us and future generations a unique insight into Macra past.

If you find one of these trophies, please call me at 0861288318 or email mcurran@macra.ie.