Paddy Moore of Kyle, Durrow, Co Laois and Celbridge, Co Kildare who departed this life on 23 April left an indelible mark on Irish agriculture.

His masterful management of the Irish Livestock and Meat Board/Córas Beostoic agus Feola (CBF) during the 1980s and early 1990s paved the way for the establishment in 1994 of the Irish Food Board, Bord Bia.

Adept at managing the various sectoral interest groups which were represented on the CBF board, Paddy always retained a clear focus on positioning the meat industry so that it could take full advantage of market opportunities as they emerged, particularly as CAP reform inexorably led to the elimination of the intervention system in favour of a market-clearing approach.

Under his watch, the Irish meat industry developed an enviable customer profile throughout Europe that has stood the test of time and thrives today.

A lasting legacy of his tenure is the Bord Bia Quality Mark, widely used on Irish food products at retail level. It emerged from his recognition that food quality assurance was an essential component in maintaining consumer confidence in Irish food.

Indeed, Bord Bia is now the body that is synonymous in Ireland with food quality assurance.

Paddy forged a strong working relationship with Denis Brosnan, then chair of CBF and it was their joint vision that set in train, and laid the foundations for, what eventually emerged as the Irish Food Board, Bord Bia.

From a mixed farming background in Laois, Paddy won a scholarship from Laois County Council to study agricultural economics in UCD and commenced his working life as an agricultural trade specialist with the American Embassy in Dublin.

He collaborated with Henry Kissinger in organising the visit to Ireland in 1970 of then American president, Richard Nixon.

Paddy and Nuala got married in Rome in 1972 and soon moved to Canada where Paddy worked for a period with the Canadian Department of Agriculture, travelling widely across both Canada and the United States.

On their return to Ireland, Paddy joined CBF, the organisation that would define him and he it.

Recognition of his outstanding contribution to the livestock and meat sector came in 1990 when he was awarded the prestigious Bastow Award.

He subsequently worked as a special adviser to Joe Walsh during the latter’s stint as Minister for Agriculture.

He leaves a proud legacy.

In latter years, he returned to his first love, farming, while enjoying his nine grandchildren.

He was a great family man, a huge GAA supporter, an impatient golfer, and a soccer fan.

Sincere sympathy to his wife Nuala, his children, Tom, Sarah, Michael and Patrick, and to his extended family.

-DE