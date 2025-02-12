DEAR EDITOR,

I am writing to bring your attention to an issue that is increasingly troubling many communities across Ireland, one that warrants deeper reflection, especially in the context of our future food security and economic stability.

It is estimated that approximately 390 solar farms are at various stages of development around Ireland, with the highest concentration in Leinster, where 201 projects are proposed – Meath being the county with the most. A further 151 projects are planned for Munster, with 27 in Connacht and 12 in Ulster.

It’s very hard to assess how many acres are involved.

Some estimates suggest between 40,000 - 100,000 acres of productive land is in the process of being taken out of agricultural production.

Most of the solar farms I’m aware of are applying for battery storage facilities with capacity for solar farms up to 2,500 acres – are they planning to turn Ireland into one giant solar farm?

As someone deeply concerned with the future of Irish farming for the next generation, I ask you to consider the broader consequences of this trend, which is quickly gaining momentum. I am concerned that local communities are only made aware of these solar farms after negotiations with farmers and planning processes are already underway, which creates a ‘cloak and dagger’ situation.

This leaves little opportunity for farmers to understand the long-term consequences for the local area, and the bigger issues of food security, converting good quality land, the future viability of farming and the wider industry, with land use switching out of food production.