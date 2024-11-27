DEAR EDITOR

Unfortunately, as a farmer who is in derogation, I am disappointed by the soundbites of politicians who promise to fight it.

It is those same politicians who, by voting for the Nature Restoration Law a number of years ago, sounded the death knell of any chance of retaining derogation.

This is, as they know, now law in our constitution. Any farmer who is depending on another derogation is deluding themselves.

Funny how interested in fighting this derogation politicians have become, coming up to this election when they know the fight is already lost. Don’t buy the bull.