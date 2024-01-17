DEAR EDITOR,

Reflecting on your most recent editorial after attending one of the dairy conferences last week, having not yet developed the art of bilocation, it is clear there are a number of issues facing farming. As always, more could be added to the list, but two topics stand out that should get special attention from all concerned.

The first is the retention of the 220 organic N/ha limit under the nitrates derogation. There are robust calculations as to the value of farming to rural Ireland. On top of this, agricultural exports add very significantly to our GDP.

Farming is, in reality, the glue that holds rural Ireland together. It’s what makes it tick. If this balance is disrupted, as losing the 220 would do, we would have an economic breakdown and significant upheaval. The current social balance would be upset. None of these are good for the country.

Others can put figures on these, but the general points should be enough to exercise our responses to the threat of the consequences of losing the 220 limit.

The importance of this is such that the appropriate national resources should be mobilised to show that scientifically and economically, 220kg N/ha is doable, that we can farm with no environmentally negative impact. This needs to be driven right from the top of Government, the Taoiseach, his ministers and all that have the expertise to get this job done. We have new presidents at the helm in the IFA and ICMSA. This would be a good issue to work on together.

The second pressing topic is somewhat linked, but is vital in its own right. This is the legally binding commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 25% by 2030. The magnitude of this should not be lost as we tackle other issues. It is so important that it needs a taskforce to deliver. The consequences of failure are too horrible to contemplate. It is a subject we all need to work on together. It would be nice if we could take these two huge issues one at a time.

We don’t have that luxury. In the meantime, we must prioritise the retention of 220. It is truly a national issue.