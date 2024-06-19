DEAR EDITOR

I was quite upset to read Darren Carty’s article in your paper dated 15 June as if it were good news (page 1 – West in line for €15m CAP payment boost). It should be south and southeast in line for €15m CAP deduction.

Let’s remember the CAP was brought in for food producers to subsidise cheap food for all. No money should be taken from them.

After one of the toughest years in farming, farmers are exhausted, stressed and many of them are burnt out. It is morally wrong that they should be penalised.

We are not a communist country, though sometimes I fear we are heading that way. In no other section of society does this happen. It’s the duty of the Government to help out where necessary. Irish farmers produce world class food. We should all be very proud of them. It’s about time.