DEAR EDITOR,
There is lots of talk currently about the need for support payments for all sectors of farming, including the tillage area that I am involved in. While this is needed and is likely to come too little, too late, it did get me thinking. Like most farmers, I have tried to maximise my payments from various schemes over the years.
But for 2023, I am still owed €3,300 from ACRES payments and still have not received other farm payments due despite various requests for updates.
A couple of weeks back, I purchased my nitrogen requirements for the year – these payments would have covered the cost of this. Instead, I had to borrow money to pay for it. I am sure I am not alone in this, so minister, before you spend the next six months discussing new budgets to help us farmers, just pay us what is due and already allocated.
