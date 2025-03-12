DEAR EDITOR,

On page 11 of the Irish Farmers Journal dated 8 March 2025, I note that the Department of Agriculture is blaming farmers and the farm organisations for the spread of bovine TB in recent years.

May I respectfully point out:

1. This is the same Department of Agriculture that has had total management of that scheme for 70 years: they have failed to control the disease, not to think of clearing it out.

2. They have a policy of a doubtful vaccination of badgers and slaughter of cattle even mildly affected. Therefore, the badger population is more important than clearing out the disease.

3. This is a perfect example of a bad workman “blaming his tools”.