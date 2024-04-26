There is an opportunity to work on a modern dairy farm in Waterford which has a robotic milking parlour.

In this week's agri jobs section, there is an opportunity for two friends to work on a south Kilkenny farm with accommodation provided, along with working on a modern dairy farm in Waterford.

Dairy/beef farm worker, Kilkenny

A south Kilkenny farm is looking for a summer and/or full-time employee for its dairy and beef enterprise. The role includes milking cows, looking after stock and tractor work.

Experience on a dairy farm is preferred, but not essential. The candidate must be eager and willing to learn.

A competitive rate of pay is offered. There is a modern onsite two-bed apartment available to the successful applicant if it is required, suiting two friends in search of change.

Machinery operator, Waterford

A dairy farm in Co Waterford is seeking a machinery operator for a part- or full-time position. Experience of farmwork and machinery use is essential.

The farm is modern and has robots.

A good pay package will be available for the right candidate.

Dairy farm assistant, Limerick

A dairy farm in Ardagh, Co Limerick, is looking for a full-time employee.

Working a 39-hour week, with a salary of €34,000, the employee will carry out general farm work including milking.

