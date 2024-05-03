Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said a transition to achieve Ireland’s climate ambitions will have to “work from the bottom up”. \ Eamon Ward

Agriculture will be one of five pillars of a Just Transition Commission soon to be established by the Government.

The five pillars of “social dialogue” will be agriculture, community and voluntary, employer, environment and trade union.

Membership of the commission will comprise of nominees from each of the five pillars, along with experts in human rights, skills development, rural and community development, social inclusion, the green economic transition and youth perspectives.

The commission will have an independent chair and there will be an imminent recruitment campaign to appoint members, with a view to its formal establishment and first meeting in quarter three of this year.

‘No one left behind’

The Government said the Just Transition Commission will “ensure no one is left behind” in Ireland achieving climate neutrality.

The Government has approved establishment of the new commission and the final report from the just transition taskforce, set up in September 2023, has been published.

"A just transition is the fastest way to a green transition and the only way that guarantees that we bring everybody with us as we move to a climate-neutral economy. The commission will be the public voice of a just transition.

“It will work to anticipate and inform long-term climate policy by focusing on the potential impacts, risks and opportunities arising from the climate transition for different sectors of the economy and society, in particular those at most risk of being left behind,” he added.

Terms of reference

The terms of reference of the new commission include to prepare and analyse evidence-based research that will inform long-term climate policy and subsequent investment planning.

The commission will also advise and comment on national and sectoral climate policies in terms of Ireland’s just transition principals.

The commission will also provide advice and engagement on a just transition.

“The commission will support the national dialogue on climate action, as well as any dialogues on climate/just transition matters within individual sectors."

The commission may engage “with particular communities, sectors or regions facing specific acute or long-term challenges arising from the transition”.

It will then advise the Government on supports for these sectors.

Report

The report from the taskforce outlined that further discussion on the dimensions of current climate policies for agriculture, transport, energy and manufacturing is warranted by the commission.

The report also said a model developed by the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) in engaging with farming could be used in other areas.

“The commission’s advice to Government needs to be informed by direct engagement with vulnerable communities and the social partners.

“The taskforce recognises that this can be done using models developed by NESC for agriculture.”