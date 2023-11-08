Sisters, Jasmine and Alesha Parke, Strabane, Co Tyrone, getting their calf ready at the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club annual calf show, at Dungannon Mart. \ Houston Green
Cillian, Sean and Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Co Cavan, enjoying themselves at the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club annual calf show, at Dungannon Mart. \ Houston Green
Shea Donnelly, Ballymcnab, alongside Ryan and Joe McParland and Callahan Lavery, Granmore, at Keady Mart’s cattle sale, Co Armagh. \ Houston Green
Thomas Harkin, Eglish, Co Tyrone, with his son, Dabhán, and one of their rams, at the annual Blackface ram sale at Plumbridge Mart, Co Tyrone. \ Houston Green
The scene at Balmoral Park, as St Killian’s College, Carnlough, Co Antrim, were crowned 2023 ABP Angus Youth Challenge winners. The three winners, situated in the front row, are year 12 students Peter Agnew, Emma Mitchell and Alex McAlister. \ Houston Green
Áine Robb, Dromara, and her grandmother, Ellen Cull, Banbridge, at a heifer sale at Markethill Mart, Co Armagh. \ Houston Green
Local farmers John Flanaghan and Michael McCurry, at Keady Mart’s cattle sale in Co Armagh. \ Houston Green
Tara O’Brien, Burnfoot, Co Donegal, preparing stock for the Jalex heifer sale on James Alexander’s farm in Randalstown, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green
