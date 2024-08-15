The Irish Farmers Journal is delighted to announce that Nevan McKiernan has joined the livestock team, where he will concentrate on pedigree coverage across both print and online at farmersjournal.ie.

Nevan was secretary of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society for the last eight years, having previously held the position of breed development officer with the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.

Nevan was born and reared on a farm just outside Ballinagh, Co Cavan, where he and his family run the famous Drumcrow pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd.

Nevan will take charge of the pedigree section of the Irish Farmers Journal across both print and online.

Important industry

Speaking on his appointment, Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy said: “The pedigree livestock industry is an extremely important industry and one that we take very seriously in the Irish Farmers Journal and we are delighted to welcome Nevan on to the Irish Farmers Journal livestock team to work on our dedicated pedigree coverage.”

Speaking on his appointment, Nevan said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting pedigree breeders at shows and sales over the next weeks and months and I’m excited about growing and developing the pedigree coverage in the Irish Farmers Journal in both print and online.”

Nevan can be contacted at nmckiernan@farmersjournal.ie and will be ringside in Tullow Show, Co Carlow, this Sunday for this year's FBD, Irish Shows Association, Irish Farmers Journal all-Ireland stockperson championships, where 30 young stock people will compete for three titles.