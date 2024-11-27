MREF chair Ciarán Kells of Eco Horizon and new treasurer Cathal Murphy of Sunfixings Limited.

The new government needs to introduce further supports for micro-generation projects.

This is according to the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF), which, in its pre-election manifesto, is seeking increased grant supports for micro-generation projects undertaken by households, farmers and businesses.

The group circulated its manifesto to all political parties contesting this Friday’s general election.

MREF is also seeking greater streamlining of existing grant application and grid connection processes to provide much greater levels of certainty to households and businesses that are committing to renewable energy and to playing their part in Ireland’s switch to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

New chair

MREF has also selected a new chair - Ciarán Kells, who is chief executive and founder of Eco Horizon. Mr Kells takes over from Pat Smith, MREF’s founding chair.

MREF has also selected a new treasurer - Cathal Murphy, who is managing director of Sunfixings Group.

Commenting, Ciarán said: "Government must ensure that the incentives that have been provided - and are making such a difference - remain attractive.

"Government must also ensure that homeowners and businesses do not become frustrated or abandon projects in the face of grant application processes or the growing challenges around getting grid connections that will allow them to export surplus power."

He added: "Also, the grant schemes we have should not restrict or prevent applicants from designing and installing projects that will meet their energy needs into the future."