The Ifor Williams trailer that was stolen from New Quay, Co Clare.

A trailer has been stolen from a Co Clare farmer, the latest in a spate of agricultural equipment thefts from nearby areas on the Clare/Galway boarder.

The Ifor Williams trailer was taken in the early hours of Thursday morning, 13 June, from New Quay, Burrin, Co Clare.

The trailer was last seen passing Conor Engineering in Tubber, Co Clare, at 1.50am on Thursday morning.

The incident has been reported to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Previous thefts

Last Friday, 7 June, a trailer was stolen in the early hours of the morning from Cappamore, Kinvara, Co Galway – just a few miles from the latest theft.

That trailer headed in the same direction towards Tubber, being pulled by a black Passat. It was caught on CCTV at 4.45am on 7 June.

A tractor stolen from a shed in Kinvara between Friday 3 May and Saturday 4 May was recovered in Co Wexford.