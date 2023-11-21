The development extends over both private and State land.

Coillte and ESB’s joint venture FuturEnergy Ireland, along with global wind energy developer Ørsted, has secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for Coom Green Energy Park in Co Cork.

Coom Green Energy Park, an onshore wind development project consisting of 22 wind turbines located near the Bottlehill waste facility, has the potential to deliver up to 121MW of renewable electricity.

The development project is a 50:50 joint venture between the companies and also includes provision for 50MW of electricity storage.

The application was lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála and will see 22 wind turbines with a maximum tip height of 169 metres and a maximum rotor diameter of 138 metres built.

The project will also develop two substations and three borrow pits. The development extends over both private and State land.

Support

With planning approval for the development granted, the next step for the project is to apply for a grid connection from EirGrid.

Subject to successful confirmation of the project’s grid route, the site can be submitted into future RESS auctions or sell the power through corporate power purchase agreements.

Subject to a final investment decision, Coom Green Energy Park can potentially be operational by 2027 and produce enough electricity for 80,000 homes, displacing up to 150,000t of carbon emissions annually.

Community

An annual community benefit fund of approximately €500,000 for the first 15 years will be put in place once the site is operational.

The project is expected to create up to 168 jobs during the construction phase and up to 42 long-term jobs created once the wind farm is commissioned.