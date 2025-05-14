The European Commission’s proposals to simplify the CAP are unconvincing and underfunded, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said that while the proposals may involve some minor improvements for some farmers, the overall ‘regulatory tide’ shows no sign of easing.

"So far this year, farmers had seen new regulations around changes on veterinary medicines and changes to the nitrates regulations, while the new regulations on EU deforestation are due for implementation later this year.

“There’s no real confidence in the Commission on this drive for simplification. We’ve seen and heard it all before and, so far, from the issues being simplified, they become steadily more cumbersome and complex year on year," Drennan said.

In relation to the specific proposals, Drennan said that the Commission should publish the basis for the €1.58bn savings for EU farmers, which, he noted, averages €173 per EU farmer and is insignificant set against the cost of compliance borne by farmers on an annual basis.

Funding

The other key matter picked up on by the ICMSA president involved the fact that three of the Commission proposals seemed to require additional funding.

“Is there new funding for these ‘simplification’ proposals or is this the old and discredited ‘rob Peter to pay Paul’ strategy, which has left the CAP - as it stands now and without any new proposals – chronically underfunded and sliding into irrelevance?," he questioned.

Drennan also noted the proposal committing to only one on-the-spot check per farm per year per farm and described it as bizarre.

“No farmer should have more than one inspection per year in any case and the fact that it is in the proposals shows the absolutely ridiculous system that is currently in place and the inefficiencies in the system," he said.

Drennan acknowledged efforts being made by the Commission in relation to simplification.

But he said that to date - and including today’s announcement - farmers had seen little or no benefit and other sections of the Commission continue to load regulations on farmers.

“The Commission, as a simple complete entity, not just DG Agriculture, needs to come together and simplify the regulations while still meeting their requirements.

"It’s possible and must be carried through. We have overloaded the levels of regulations on farmers and the reduction in food production across the EU is clear evidence of this. We need real simplification, not tokenism”, he said.