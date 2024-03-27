The development will consist of photovoltaic panels with ground-mounted frames.

Dairygold Co-Operative Society has applied for permission to build a 15-acre solar farm at its milk processing site in Mitchelstown, Cork.

The processor intends to build a five-megawatt peak (MWp) solar farm on land located just south of the plant. The application states that the electricity generated will be used by the Dairygold site.

Dairygold joins a long list of milk processors who are developing solar farms to supply their electricity requirements.

The development will consist of photovoltaic panels with ground-mounted frames together with all ancillary cabling and electrical infrastructure; one transformer cabin; and a temporary construction compound/set-down area included in the application.

Power Purchase Agreement

Earlier this month, Dairygold announced that it has become the first dairy processor in Ireland to sign a corporate Power Purchase Agreement with one of its own farmer members.

The agreement between Dairygold and Michael Quirk, a local grain supplier, will see Dairygold purchase 5,000MWh per year of renewable electricity from Lurrig Solar Farm, located on Michael’s farm in Aghada, Cork.