An Bord Pleanála has overturned a 2022 decision by Meath County Council to grant planning permission to Dawn Meats to construct a 7.2km pipeline from its Slane plant to the river Boyne for the disposal of treated abattoir waste water.

The plan saw significant local opposition with a “Save the Boyne” group formed with even Navan-man Pierce Brosnan putting his disapproval of the idea on the record.

The 2022 decision by Meath County Council was appealed to An Bord Pleanála which overturned it last week.

In a statement, Dawn Meats has said that it “is aware that a decision has been made by An Bord Pleanála” and that it “will review the decision and consider its options in due course”.