Farmers have a window to correct certain scheme application errors without penalty. / Ramona Farrelly

The Department of Agriculture has flagged with farmers the opportunity to correct 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme and other area-based scheme applications without penalty.

The first opportunity regards preliminary checks which aim to identify over-claims, overlaps or dual claims submitted on lands entered into BISS applications.

These checks are to result in around 4,600 applicants being notified of a suspected error of this type.

The Department has said that when a farmer or their adviser receives a preliminary check notification, they should log on to agfood.ie and respond before the 23 June to avoid penalties.

The second type of notification relates to the first round Area Monitoring System (AMS) checks and these notifications are due to begin issuing from 24 June.

This round of satellite checks seeks to identify suspected instances of artificial surfaces included in 2025 schemes applications.

These surfaces are ineligible features like buildings, farmyards and roadways that are suspected to have been incorrectly included in the area applied for.

Farmers and advisers will have 14 days from the notification date to respond to the AMS notification.

Further rounds of AMS notifications will issue from July onwards.

The Department has encouraged farmers and their advisers to check the correspondence section of their agfood.ie online account and text messages will be issued to farmers who have signed up for text message alerts.

Queries can be directed to the relevant point of contact in the Department by:

Calling 057-8674422 for BISS and other area-based schemes applications, preliminary checks notifications and AMS notifications.

Calling 049-4368288 regarding registering and accessing agfood.ie.

Emailing AMS@agriculture.gov.ie in relation to queries on AMS notifications received.