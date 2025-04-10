The dribble bar is lighter tool, easier to operate, and can often be added to equipment a farmer already owns, according to the ICSA. \ Odhran Ducie

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called on the Department of Agriculture to reinstate the dribble bar for the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

The association said that this decision is longer “based on science” after the latest Teagasc research confirmed that there is no difference in ammonia emissions between dribble bars and trailing shoes.

The soon-to-be published study by Dr Dominika Krol of Teagasc Johnstown Castle involved two years of field trials on short grass.

ICSA president Sean McNamara said that this research completely undermines the rationale for excluding dribble bars from TAMS support.

“It confirms what we have believed all along, that the dribble bar performs just as well as the trailing shoe when it comes to emissions,” he said.

“If both deliver the same environmental outcome, there is no justification for favouring one over the other in terms of financial support.”

According to the ICSA, a trailing shoe is too heavy for some smaller tractors, unsuitable for undulating terrain, and cannot be retrofitted to existing tankers.

Emissions

The research also found a 37% reduction in emissions from LESS methods compared to the traditional splash plate.

Meanwhile, the dribble bar is lighter, easier to operate, and can often be added to equipment a farmer already owns.

“This proves that the decision to exclude dribble bars from TAMS is not based on science or emissions data,” added McNamara.

“In fact, it is forcing farmers to invest in heavier, more cumbersome equipment that may not even suit their land, and for no extra environmental gain.

“If the Department is serious about supporting LESS adoption and reducing emissions, it must stop creating artificial and unjustified barriers.”

