Demand for land has increased on the back of changes to the nitrates derogation, resulting in increased competition for land in parts of the country.

Auctioneers report that demand is strong for 2024 leases and, on that basis, we want to hear from Irish Farmers Journal readers about how the land lease market is operating in your county.

How much did you pay for leased land in 2023 and have you leased land for 2024?

Whether you are a dairy farmer, a tillage farmer or a drystock farmer, we want to know what the demand for land is like in your county.

You can fill out the form below with your views.