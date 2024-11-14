Kepak Group has appointed Brian Tormey to the role of CEO of its Meat Division Ireland. Tormey had most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer at the company.

Kepak Group CEO, Simon Walker, said: “We are delighted to see Brian step into his new role as CEO of Kepak’s Meat Division Ireland. Having led project management and operations at Kepak over many years, this is a natural evolution of Brian’s long tenure with the business."

Tormey said: “I’m very pleased to take on this new role at what is an exciting time for Kepak. We already have a very strong platform for growth within the business and I am looking forward to building on that alongside our dedicated team.”

Kepak Group is a family-owned company with a turnover of €1.8bn and employing over 4,500 people. Kepak operates 13 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK with sales offices in Europe, the US and Asia.