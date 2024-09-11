Lisavaird has rebranded its concentrate feeds under Lisavaird Agri-Feeds.

Lisavaird Co-op has launched a new animal feed brand under the title of Lisavaird Agri-Feeds after investing €5.5m in a “state-of-the-art” feed mill.

The new feed line forms part of Lisavaird’s efforts to rebrand by putting “substantial investment” into both the co-op’s base and its branches around west Cork ahead of its centenary year in 2025.

The co-op has stated that the investment shows its commitment to bringing high-quality products to its customers.

Lisavaird worked with nutritionist Dr Morgan Sheehy of Devenish Nutrition to develop feed mixes designed to “enhance animal health and performance”.

In-house blending

All blending is to happen in-house and the 25kg bags will provide nutritional advice aimed at allowing farmers to make informed decisions around livestock diets.

The mill will also provide bulk and mini-bulk delivery options.

Among the concentrates on offer are starter, pencils and nuts for calves, high-energy beef, dairy, bull and sheep meals.

Pig-fattening nuts and layer pellets will be formulated on the monogastric-side, while soybean meal, maize meal and whole wheat is also to be available to customers.

Farmers seeking more information on the offering of Lisavaird Agri-Feeds have been advised to contact a member of the sales team or email weighbridge@lisavairdco-op.ie.