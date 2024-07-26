Researchers from Munster Technological University will take part in new multi-million-euro project that aims to reduce dependency on fossil-based fertiliser imports through the increased use of recycling derived fertilisers.

The ReNu2Cycle project will examine impacts on availability, ecological footprint, supply chain and price stability via the use of recycled nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertiliser from municipal, industrial, food, business waste and other agricultural sources.

The project is funded through the Interreg North-West Europe programme with a total project value of €4.9m, with €3.0m sourced from the European Regional Development Fund.

MTU’s role in this ambitious project encompasses stakeholder and sustainability engagement, developing a comprehensive life cycle assessment, and creating an inventory of recycling-derived fertilisers, as well as an array of other research activities in collaboration with ReNu2Cycle’s project partners.

This will build on the achievements of the ReNu2Farm project (2017 to 2023) which provided basic and regional quantified fertiliser demand research.

Sustainability

The project will look to adapt regional best-practices for north west Europe through the innovative use of living lab concepts across all aspects of the project’s research, ensuring long-term co-innovation and implementation support will be stimulated and encouraged.

Future recycled derived fertiliser use will be maximised by creating fertiliser blends and business solutions for producers’ portfolios including sustainability assessment.

These fertilisers will be blended, prototyped and demonstrated on farms within the project’s regions using living lab methodology to assess their suitability for adoption by farmers.

All results will be capitalised in one trans-regional nutrient supply-demand strategy and regional action plans to empower individuals, regions, and countries to grow the bioeconomy and maximise the use of recycled fertilisers.

Dr Niamh Power, who is leading ReNu2Cycle’s research for Munster Technological University, said: “With more focus than ever on sustainable agriculture, recycling derived fertilisers can play their part in reducing the impact of the farming sector while contributing to food security. [They] are the future.”

Munster Technological University is joined by South East Technological University, University of Limerick and Teagasc along with project partners from across the north west Europe region within the education, research and governance sectors.