Proposed additional measures under the interim review of the nitrates action programme (NAP) “will place more burdens on farmers”, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

IFA environment chair John Murphy said the outcome of the NAP interim review will result in additional asks on farmers.

“There is no doubt that farmers will view these as yet more requirements being placed on them,” he said.

The proposed additional measures announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue last week include a 5% reduction in chemical nitrogen, as well as a shorter notification period for slurry movements.

They also reduce the excretion rate of zero- to three-month-old calves, along with a mechanism to allow dairy farmers who feed lower protein concentrates to reduce the excretion rate of their cows.

“Some of these measures, such as the 5% reduction in inorganic N, were already flagged at the start of the programme in 2023.

“Others, such as the reduced excretion value of calves, will help in allowing farmers adjust to the stocking rates they now have to adhere to due to the reduction to max stocking rate of 220kg [N/ha] in most of the country,” he said.

Slurry movements

Murphy added that the proposed four-day notification of slurry movements is not practicable, particularly for pig farmers.

“The bottom line here is many of these proposed measures will place more burdens on farmers. It is vital that the Government deliver on their side of the bargain and protect our current derogation.

“It’s simply not fair to expect farmers to continuously take on more measures without any guarantee of our derogation,” he said.